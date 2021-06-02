Dana White reacts to Jake Paul boxing match: “Tyron Woodley doesn’t look like the Tyron Woodley of the past”

UFC president Dana White reacted to the Jake Paul boxing match, saying that “Tyron Woodley doesn’t look like the Tyron Woodley of the past.”

It was officially announced this week that Paul will take on Woodley on August 28 in a professional boxing match on Showtime PPV. Paul has looked good in his first three boxing matches, winning all of them including a knockout win over Ben Askren in his last outing. Following that fight, there were rumors that he could take on Woodley next, Askren’s longtime friend and training partner, and the fight was officially booked this week. It was made possible to make because Woodley’s contract with the UFC recently expired following a stoppage loss to Vicente Luque and the promotion decided not to sign him to a new deal.

Although Woodley is the former UFC welterweight champion, he has struggled over the last few years, as he’s lost his last four fights in a row. His last win came back in September 2018 when he beat Darren Till by submission. Since then, he’s lost to Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, and most recently Luque before his contract expired.

Speaking to the “Real Quick with Mike Swick” podcast, White reacted to the announcement of the upcoming Woodey vs. Paul fight, suggesting that Woodley is past his prime.

“Tyron Woodley has punching power and obviously he’s put a lot of dudes to sleep in his career. Tyron Woodley doesn’t look like the Tyron Woodley of the past that was putting everybody to sleep. He hasn’t won a fight in three years, he’s going to be 40 years old. But I will give it to (Paul). At least he’s stepping in there with a guy who can punch,” White said.

When asked about the betting odds, which list Paul as the favorite over the former UFC champion, White said that it’s because Woodley is significantly older and on a decline.

“It has to do with Woodley’s age, and he hasn’t won a fight in three years,” White said.

When asked to give a prediction for the fight, White said that he is taking Woodley by knockout, though he’s a bit hesitant given Woodley’s recent form.

“Listen, man. Woodley should knock him out. But again, the Tyron Woodley that you talk about that was the champ isn’t the same f*cking guy he was four years ago,” White said.

