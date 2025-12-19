Cody Garbrandt booked to return on Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 undercard against ‘Road to UFC’ alum

By Curtis Calhoun - December 19, 2025
Cody Garbrandt walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC Atlanta

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will look to snap a two-fight skid at UFC 326 against another dangerous finisher.

Amidst significant changes stop the UFC bantamweight division, one of the division’s former champions will look to make a statement on the Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 undercard.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (14-7) showcased glimpses of his former self in his unanimous decision loss to Raoni Barcelos at UFC Atlanta. After a quick start, led by a first-round knockdown, Garbrandt wasn’t able to pour on the pressure late as he lost his second consecutive fight.

Garbrandt is looking to secure his first victory since a one-punch knockout against Brian Kelleher at UFC 296. A loss to former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 stopped his ascent back up the bantamweight rankings.

But Garbrandt has the opportunity to bounce back yet again at UFC 326 against one of the division’s top prospects.

Cody Garbrandt set to face bantamweight with 14 career stoppages at UFC 326

As first reported by MMA journalist Marcel Dorff, Garbrandt will face Xiao Long in a bantamweight bout at UFC 326 on March 7th in Las Vegas.

Long, like Garbrandt, is looking to bounce back following a recent skid. He most recently lost to Su Young You in August by unanimous decision.

Long earned a spot on the UFC bantamweight roster with an impressive showing on Road to UFC in 2023, led by wins over Shohei Nose and Shuya Kamikubo. Long has 14 career stoppages, including his TKO win over Quang Le in November 2024.

Garbrandt faces a must-win situation against Long if he still wants to go on another bantamweight title run. Amidst the stacked bantamweight title picture, another loss would be another big blow to his ambitions.

UFC 326 also features a middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and Reinier de Ridder, along with former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa facing off with Brunno Ferreira.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cody Garbrandt UFC Videos

Related

Eddie Hearn speaks at a press conference, opposite Dana White on stage at a media event

Eddie Hearn shocked over Dana White's alleged fighter pay in Zuffa Boxing

Curtis Calhoun - December 19, 2025
Tom Aspinall appears at the UFC 321 press conference, opposite Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Tom Aspinall calls Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua 'good for all of us' despite fan backlash

Curtis Calhoun - December 19, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall doesn’t understand the critics of the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match.

Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva
Boxing News

Anderson Silva reflects on squashing beef with Chael Sonnen: 'He's not a bad guy'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 19, 2025

Anderson Silva is happy that his relationship with Chael Sonnen is on far better terms these days.

Daniel Cormier commentates cageside during a Dana White's Contender Series event
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier shares disappointment over latest UFC White House news

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 19, 2025

Daniel Cormier didn’t enjoy seeing that one top champion has dismissed being featured on the UFC White House card.

Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett believes Arman Tsarukyan is lucky he wasn't cut by UFC

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett believes that fellow lightweight Arman Tsarukyan is lucky he wasn’t cut from the promotion.

Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland tears into UFC champion Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2025
Islam Makhachev UFC fighter introduction
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley issues warning to Islam Makhachev about fighting after Kamaru Usman

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2025

Joaquin Buckley isn’t convinced that Islam Makhachev will compete much longer, even if he fights and defeats Kamaru Usman.

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett face off in the Octagon at UFC 317
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett pumps the brakes on ending Ilia Topuria feud after recent support: 'I still hate him!'

Curtis Calhoun - December 18, 2025

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett clarified his stance towards Ilia Topuria after their recent classy back-and-forths.

Conor McGregor at the UFC 264 press conference, opposite Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua facing off
Boxing News

Conor McGregor teases 'colossal' bet on Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - December 18, 2025

UFC superstar Conor McGregor will keep a keen eye on Jake Paul’s upcoming boxing match against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Tyron Woodley open workout
UFC

Tyron Woodley reveals his biggest mistake during UFC title run

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 18, 2025

Tyron Woodley once ruled the UFC welterweight division, but he feels he lost sight of what got him to the dance.