Cody Garbrandt booked to return on Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 undercard against ‘Road to UFC’ alum

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will look to snap a two-fight skid at UFC 326 against another dangerous finisher.

Amidst significant changes stop the UFC bantamweight division, one of the division’s former champions will look to make a statement on the Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 undercard.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (14-7) showcased glimpses of his former self in his unanimous decision loss to Raoni Barcelos at UFC Atlanta. After a quick start, led by a first-round knockdown, Garbrandt wasn’t able to pour on the pressure late as he lost his second consecutive fight.

Garbrandt is looking to secure his first victory since a one-punch knockout against Brian Kelleher at UFC 296. A loss to former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 stopped his ascent back up the bantamweight rankings.

But Garbrandt has the opportunity to bounce back yet again at UFC 326 against one of the division’s top prospects.

Cody Garbrandt set to face bantamweight with 14 career stoppages at UFC 326

As first reported by MMA journalist Marcel Dorff, Garbrandt will face Xiao Long in a bantamweight bout at UFC 326 on March 7th in Las Vegas.

Long, like Garbrandt, is looking to bounce back following a recent skid. He most recently lost to Su Young You in August by unanimous decision.

Long earned a spot on the UFC bantamweight roster with an impressive showing on Road to UFC in 2023, led by wins over Shohei Nose and Shuya Kamikubo. Long has 14 career stoppages, including his TKO win over Quang Le in November 2024.

Garbrandt faces a must-win situation against Long if he still wants to go on another bantamweight title run. Amidst the stacked bantamweight title picture, another loss would be another big blow to his ambitions.

UFC 326 also features a middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and Reinier de Ridder, along with former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa facing off with Brunno Ferreira.