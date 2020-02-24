BREAKING | Henry Cejudo to defend title against Jose Aldo at UFC 250

As we’ve long suspected, Henry Cejudo will make the first defense of his UFC bantamweight title — now the lone title in his possession — against former UFC featherweight champ Jose Aldo. The bout will go down at UFC 250 on May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

UFC President Dana White announced this fight to ESPN, the official broadcast partner of the promotion.

While Jose Aldo is inarguably one of the best fighters of all time, his getting a title shot against Cejudo is bound to generate some controversy.

Aldo made his debut in the bantamweight division at UFC 245 in late 2019, and lost a controversial decision to former bantamweight title contender Marlon Moraes, meaning he is officially 0-1 in the division — hardly the kind of record that usually earns a title shot. Prior to that competitive bantamweight debut, Aldo lost a decision to Alexander Volkanovski, who know holds the UFC featherweight title. That loss was preceded by back-to-back wins over Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano.

Henry Cejudo, on the other hand, has not fought since June of 2019, when he defeated Moraes by TKO to capture the bantamweight belt. Because he still held the UFC flyweight title at the time, this made him a two-division UFC champ, though he has since been stripped of that lighter title due to inactivity.

Prior to his title win over Moraes, Cejudo defended the UFC flyweight strap with a first-round drubbing of former UFC bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw. This win was preceded by a razor close win over MMA legend Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, which kickstarted his brief reign as the flyweight champ.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/24/2020.