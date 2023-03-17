Israel Adesanya pegs UFC 286 prelim fighter as future champion: “You know when someone’s special”

UFC star Israel Adesanya has pinpointed a UFC 286 prelim fighter as someone who could become a future champion.

If there’s one person who knows what it means to rise up through the ranks in the UFC, it’s Israel Adesanya. He came in and made a huge splash and in the blink of an eye, he’d captured the middleweight title.

Not everyone can have that kind of trajectory, and that goes without saying. Still, there are a few special talents out there who certainly possess the potential necessary to go all the way.

This weekend will see the UFC return to London, England for UFC 286. While the event is being headlined by Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman 3, there are great fights littered up and down this card.

In the eyes of Adesanya, one fighter he’ll be keeping a close eye on is Muhammad Mokaev.

“Sleeper fight, Mokaev. That’s the fight… From what Tim used to tell me about him, (manager) Tim Simpson that is… Tim used to harp on about it, and how he is this — you know when’s someone’s special,” Adesanya said. “I saw him fight this dude (Durden). It was when he like, flew a flying knee. Then the guy ate the knee, catches him, and then he (Mokaev) locks up a guillotine.

Adesanya backs Mokaev

“The way he attacked that, and the way he fights. He fights in a real sideways stance, but great wrestling as well; really great grappling,” Adesanya continued. “He’s a prospect who knows he’s gonna be champion, says he’s gonna be champion, and Tim has told me he’s gonna be champion.”

Quotes via MMA News

Mokaev will take on Jafel Filho at the O2 Arena tomorrow night.

Do you agree with Israel Adesanya? How quickly do you think Muhammad Mokaev could become champion? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!