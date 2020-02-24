Boxer Sergey Kovalev arrested for DUI

Russian professional boxer Sergey Kovalev was arrested for DUI in Los Angeles in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to TMZ Sports, the former light heavyweight champion was pulled over at 2 am by the California High Way Patrol.

During the pullover, the trooper on duty believed Kovalev was under the influence. He subsequently arrested him for DUI and took him to a local station where he was booked.

According to reports, the 36-year old was released on his own recognizance at 7:35 am.

The boxing athlete is also embroiled in a pending felony assault case. Model and TV actress Jamie Frontz filed a lawsuit against Kovalev alleging that he assaulted her and her dog in June 2018.

She claimed the alleged assault took place after she rejected his sexual advances following the opening of a boxing gym in Big Bear. According to reports by TMZ, she claimed that Sergey Kovalev punched her, causing a broken nose, a concussion and facial lacerations.If convicted of the ongoing felony assault case, the boxing star could face up to 4 years in prison. However, he has not plead guilty and is fighting the allegations.

Kovalev has a 34-1-1 record as a professional boxer. Since making his pro debut in 2009, he has held multiple light heavyweight world championships, including the WBA and IBF titles from 2014 to 2016. He also held the WBO title three times from 2013 to 2019.

The boxing star has had his fair share of controversy in the boxing ring. In his 2011 fight against fellow Russian, Roman Simakov, Kovalev knocked down his opponent in the sixth round. The fight was stopped and Kovalev won the bout by TKO. However, Simakov was sent to hospital for treatment. He lapsed into a coma and died three days later.

Kovalev’s last bout was against Canelo Alvarez on November 2nd 2019. Alvarez viciously knocked out the former champion in the 11th round to win by KO.

