Andy Ruiz discusses Anthony Joshua rematch plans

Andy Ruiz Jr recently sat down in the Joe Rogan hot seat to discuss all things boxing. This includes a potential rematch against Anthony Joshua.

The Mexican machine shocked a lot of fans after he defeated Anthony Joshua in the seventh round via TKO in New York. He took the fight on short-notice and dethroned the heavyweight champ, handing the British boxer his first career loss.

As expected, Andy Ruiz says a rematch is in the works:

“What’s going to be next is the rematch between me and Anthony Joshua. We’re still negotiating, but there’s definitely going to be the rematch this year: exciting fight,” he said to Joe Rogan.

The rematch is close to being finalized. According to Andy Ruiz, the location is decided and will be revealed very soon.

“It’s going to be in December, sometime in December. It’s going to come out pretty soon,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz now holds three heavyweight boxing titles, becoming the first heavyweight champ of Mexican heritage.

Speaking on Rogan’s show, he also touched on his gameplan for this rematch with Anthony Joshua.

“I think what we’re gonna do, we’re getting a big house in Mexico, somewhere in the nowhere[s]. We’re gonna have a close camp. We’re just gonna be really focused for this fight. We’re not underestimating him. We just got to work hard and do it again. Show people what I’m capable off,” he said.

“I don’t think we’re going to be changing too much stuff. As long as there’s training, we have the good sparring. Just exactly what we did for the last fight, just more intense.”

How do you think Andy Ruiz will perform in his planned rematch with Anthony Joshua?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/1/2019.