Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul.

On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.

A lot of fans and pundits believe he’ll serve as the toughest test Paul has faced to date, whereas others are already looking ahead to what could lie beyond this match-up for the Brazilian.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Silva spoke candidly about what he has in store for his post-Jake Paul career.

Anderson Silva says after the Jake Paul fight he will compete in a BJJ tournament.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/yQn7HTZUkL — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 21, 2022

“For many years I had a contract with the big company, and I’m stuck to do something more, you know?

“But, this is the past. Now is about the future, it’s about my legacy, and I’ll continue doing my best in boxing, and in different sports, too. I think after this fight with Jake, I’ll go to Dubai to start training jiu-jitsu with my jiu-jitsu coach. I’ll go inside a tournament, and I’m so excited to continue fighting, to continue putting my heart into training and test myself, my mind, my body.”

Anderson Silva is the kind of fighter who has the freedom to do whatever he desires, largely because he’s one of the greatest of all time in MMA and he’s widely respected across the combat sports spectrum.

For now, though, his focus will be on trying to get past ‘The Problem Child’.

Are you excited to see what’s next for Anderson Silva as his post-UFC run continues? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

