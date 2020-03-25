Boxer Amir Khan offers up massive facility amid hospital bed shortage

Boxer Amir Khan is doing his part to help lessen the strain the coronavirus pandemic is having on the health care system in his native England.

On Wednesday morning, Khan took to Twitter to announce that he is offering up a massive, four-story, 60,000 square foot facility that he owns — originally intended for weddings and retail — as a space for additional hospital beds and coronavirus treatment.

I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time. I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe. pic.twitter.com/MSpaEwPFuw — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) March 25, 2020

“I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time,” Khan wrote in a Tweet, tagging the English NHS’s official account. “I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe.”

Khan is not the first fighter to use his wealth and resources to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier today, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor offered up a massive donation intended to supply protective gear for hospital workers on the frontlines of this pandemic.

“Today I am purchasing myself €1 million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region,” McGregor announced in a direct message to Irish Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe.

Hopefully the charitable gestures of stars like Amir Khan and Conor McGregor help mitigate the many problems associated with the coronavirus pandemic, and we can all get through this sooner rather than later.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/25/2020.