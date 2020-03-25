Francis Ngannou says he has been tested for coronavirus

Francis Ngannou says he has been tested for the coronavirus — and that the test was facilitated by the UFC.

Ngannou announced that he’s been tested for the virus on a recent episode of Submission Radio.

“I got tested, they got me tested for the COVID-19, so I guess they tested other fighters, which is kind of like a positive thing, and like, makes you feel a little bit safe to get close or along with those people,” Ngannou said (via MMA Mania). “It was the UFC. It was the doctor, but through the UFC. I wasn’t very worried. This thing has caused more panic than the real pain itself. We are just panicking.”

The timing of this announcement from Ngannou is interesting, as UFC President Dana White recently got quite defensive when asked by Yahoo! Sports reporter Kevin Iole if the UFC is testing its fighters for the virus.

”We will make sure we take care of everybody like we always do,” White said (via MMA Fighting). “I’m not giving the public and the media all kinds of information on what I’m doing, but I’m not acting like some crazy rebel out here with the coronavirus. I’ve done everything I’ve been told to do.

“You don’t need to know [if fighters are being tested],” White added when pressed. “It’s none of your business.”

While White was clearly upset by this question, this comment from Ngannou shows that at least some UFC fighters are being tested for the coronavirus.

Are you surprised to learn that Francis Ngannou was tested for the virus through the UFC?

