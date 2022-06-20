Michael Page previews BKFC debut against Mike Perry: “It’s going to be very demoralizing”

Michael ‘Venom’ Page believes he will translate well to the BKFC ring against Mike Perry.

The Bellator welterweight contender is fresh off his split-decision loss to Logan Storley last month at Bellator 281. Many figured that Page would likely take another bout in MMA following the loss to get back into title contention.

Instead, ‘MVP’ has decided to take a leap into the bare-knuckle fighting scene. BKFC announced last week that Page will take a one-off fight in the promotion in August. In the main event of BKFC 27, he’ll face off against UFC-veteran Mike Perry.

In an interview with MMAFighting, Michael Page previewed his matchup with Mike Perry. While ‘Venom’ has fought in MMA, kickboxing, and boxing, he hasn’t competed in bare-knuckle. Based on his comments, Page believes he will do well inside the BKFC ring in August.

“I expect anybody in this sport, anybody in boxing, anybody in bare-knuckle boxing, anybody in mixed martial arts, to have a certain level of toughness. He’s one of those that has a lot of toughness and I give him a lot of credit for that. But I’ve stood across from so many tough fighters before and I demoralized them. (h/t MMAFighting)

Michael Page continued, “You can be the hardest hitter in the world, you have to land punches. It’s going to be difficult. He’s going to have somebody that’s consecutively landing cleaner strikes. So for him, it’s going to be very demoralizing, throwing punches, not landing and then having somebody hit him clean every other couple of seconds. As tough as he is, there’s a mental strain I usually put on my opponents until I find the win.”

What do you think about Michael Page’s comments? Do you think he’ll defeat Mike Perry in their showdown later this year? Sound off in the comments below!

