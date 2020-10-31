Khabib Nurmagomedov on president of France: “May the Almighty disfigure the face of this creature”

The now-retired UFC lightweight kingpin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has recently taken on his social media to issue a statement against the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

During these past weeks, France went under multiple terroristic attacks. On October 22, a Conflans’ school teacher, near Paris, was beheaded by 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, after he showed some cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his students. One week later, 21-year-old Brahim Aoussaoui entered a church in Nice, killing three people with a knife and injuring others.

French President, Emmanuel Macron, then took a speech following these recent attacks happened on France’s soil.

“Islam is a religion which is experiencing a crisis today, all over the world,” Macron said (h/t Independent). Then added there is a need to “free Islam in France from foreign influences”.

Russian MMA star, Khabib Nurmagomedov, a practicing Muslim, like most of the people who born and live in Dagestan, decided to go after France’s president, issuing a long statement on his social media.

“May the Almighty disfigure the face of this creature and all its followers, who, under the slogan of freedom of speech, offend the feelings of more than one and a half billion Muslim believers. May the Almighty humiliate them in this life, and in the next. Allah is quick in calculation and you will see it. We are Muslims, we love our Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) more than our mothers, fathers, children, wives and all other people close to our hearts. Believe me, these provocations will come back to them, the end is always for the God-fearing,” Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote.



Then, the mixed martial artist added a verse from the Quran.

“For those who offend Allah and His Messenger, God will curse them in this world and in the Hereafter, and He has prepared for them a humiliating punishment.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has not been the only MMA fighter who has been vocal about France’s latest issues. Former UFC fighter Zelim Imadaev allegedly called Abdullakh Anzorov a “hero“, following the decapitation of the above-mentioned teacher.