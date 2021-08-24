Volkan Oezdemir returns after year-long layoff to face Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 267

Volkan Oezdemir is ready to make up for some lost time.

On Monday, MMA DNA’s Marcel Dorff revealed that a bout between top light heavyweight contenders in the No. 8 ranked Oezdemir and No. 7 Magomed Ankalaev is on. The two are set to compete in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 30 at UFC 267.

“🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨” Dorff’s tweet read.

“Another great match-up added to already phenomenal #UFC267 card in Abu Dhabi on October 30th.

“Volkan Oezdemir vs. Magomed Ankalaev will now happen on that card. The fight was originally booked for September 4th.”

Switzerland’s Oezdemir (17-5) last fought in July 2020 when welcoming former RIZIN champion Jiri Prochazka to the octagon. The 31-year old suffered just the second loss of his career via strikes — the first being his title attempt against Daniel Cormier in 2018.

The former Bellator roster member burst onto the scene in 2017 wasting “No Time” stringing together a three-fight winning streak to earn his shot at gold. Before the Prochazka loss, he had defeated Ilir Latifi and Aleksandar Rakic in back-to-back efforts.

The surging 15-1 Ankalaev currently rides a six-fight unbeaten streak and a win over Volkan Oezdemir will further propel him up the light heavyweight ladder. The fight becomes even more important for both men when considering the title is on the line in the headliner.

Light heavyweight – 205lbs: (C)Jan Błachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

Bantamweight – 135lbs: (C)Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Strawweight – 115lbs: Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba

Welterweight – 170lbs: Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Light heavyweight: Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Shamil Gamzatov

Heavyweight -206-265lbs: Walt Harris vs. Tai Tuivasa

Lightweight – 155lbs: Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Flyweight – 125lbs: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Featherweight – 145lbs: Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Ricardo Ramos

Featherweight: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Tristan Connelly