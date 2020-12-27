Vitor Belfort says he will put Jake Paul on his knees: “You are ‘Joke’ Paul. You’re not Jake.”

Former UFC champion and MMA legend Vitor Belfort sent a stern warning to YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul.

Paul (2-0) has been making headlines ever since scoring a brutal second round knockout over Nate Robinson at last months ‘Tyson vs. Jones Jr’ event.

In recent weeks the YouTube sensation has called out a plethora of mixed martial arts fighters including Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, Michael Bisping and Ben Askren.

Vitor Belfort (26-14 MMA), who made his MMA debut in 1996 – one year before Jake Paul was born, sent the following warning to the youngster in a Twitter video released by ONE Championship.

“Listen man. You want respect you come in to my world. This is my kingdom. Your kingdom is doing YouTube videos for this young generation.” Vitor Belfort said. “When I was a champion, you were born. You were just coming to this world. I’m going to put you to sleep. Put you on your knees. And listen, with all the respect that I have, not for you, but for your fans. I’m going to show them who you are. You are ‘Joke’ Paul. You’re not Jake Paul. You are Joke Paul. I put you on my lap. Let’s go to sleep baby.”

Vitor Belfort is expected to make his ONE Championship debut against Alain Ngalani on a date still to be determined by the promotion.

As for Jake Paul, the 23-year-old is slated to return to the squared circle in March for a bout with Ben Askren. Paul was recently offered a fight with Amanda Nunes from UFC President Dana White, but Jake declined the offer suggesting that no one knows who ‘The Lioness’ is.

