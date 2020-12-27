Bec Rawlings would “love” to fight Paige VanZant again, believes PVZ will “take a beating” in BKFC

Bec Rawlings says she would “love” to fight former UFC rival Paige VanZant again, admitting she believes PVZ will “take a beating” in BKFC.

Rawlings and VanZant first met back in August 2016 at UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Condit in Vancouver, Canada. In that fight, VanZant landed a brutal switch kick right on that button that knocked Rawlings out. Rawlings ended up fighting three more times in the UFC and lost those fights before being cut. Rawlings has since fought for Bellator, where she has gone 1-1, and for BKFC, where she is a perfect 3-0. BKFC, of course, is the new home of her rival VanZant, and Rawlings isn’t liking her chances in bare-knuckle fighting.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Rawlings admitted a rematch with VanZant is something she is interested in over in BKFC, or possibly with a cross-promotion involving Bellator.

“With Bare-Knuckle signing Paige it’s definitely garnered a lot of interest in people wondering if I’m going to fight her. I would love that fight. I’m sure we could probably try to work something out with Bellator and Bare Knuckle, doing a cross-promotion thing. I don’t know, I’d be down for that. We’ll just have to wait and see,” Rawlings said.

Rawlings said that regardless if it’s her or someone else standing across the BKFC ring from VanZant when she makes her debut in 2021, it won’t go well for her either way.

“She hasn’t been the greatest with not taking damage. She’s known for being tough and that’s cause she takes a beating. I just don’t think she’s thought it through. I think after her first fight, whoever that is, I think she’ll probably realize that bare-knuckle boxing isn’t the sport for her,” Rawlings said.

