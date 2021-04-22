Jorge Masvidal shares brief prediction for Kamaru Usman rematch: “Don’t blink”

Jorge Masvidal is confident he will not only beat but finish Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.

At UFC 251 in July on Fight Island, Masvidal stepped up on six day’s notice to fight Usman for the welterweight title. Unfortunately for “Gamebred”, the fight did not go his way as he suffered a decision loss.

Ever since the two met, both Usman and Masvidal have talked about wanting a rematch, and it became a reality after the champ called out Gamebred after his UFC 258 win.

“We got this little street thug calling himself Jesus. He’s thinking he is Jesus. And you know Joe, we tried to make that fight several times. They tried to make that fight. But he kept backing out. The only reason this man took the (previous) fight is because it was on six days notice and he had a built-in excuse.” Usman said of Masvidal after UFC 258. “And he is still running his mouth talking about he broke my nose and stepping in on six days. Give him three weeks and he is going to do something. Guess what? It’s not done. I will give you a whole training camp. I guarantee you won’t sign on that dotted line because this time I’m going to finish your ass.”

Now, ahead of the rematch, Jorge Masvidal is extremely confident he will get his hand raised. He has promised he will finish Usman and says the fight will be violent but tells fans to not blink.

“I want you to know everybody watching, ain’t nothing changed. I’m still that thug motherf****r out to get heads,” Masvidal said on UFC embedded. “God bless everyone, don’t miss the fight, don’t blink because it’s going to be violent.”

Of course, Masvidal is no stranger to quick finishes as he has the fastest KO in UFC history. He scored a five-second flying knee KO over Ben Askren which help propel him into superstardom.

