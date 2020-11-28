Joanna Jedrzejczyk shows off her softer side in sizzling new photo

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4 MMA) showed off her softer side in a recent photo on Instagram.

The Polish standout, Jedrzejczyk, has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since UFC 248 where she suffered a split-decision loss to Weili Zhang in her bid to reclaim the promotions 115-pound title.

Since the setback, which served as the fourth in her past six fights, Joanna appeared to flirt with the idea of retirement. However, the former strawweight queen recently confirmed that she has no plans of hanging up the gloves just yet.

“I will be fighting. I can’t stop. I won’t stop. I was thinking, ‘Maybe I’ll do one, two, three more fights,’ but why not fight every year? Even if I do it once a year or twice a year, why not do it? I love it. It doesn’t matter if I keep winning or losing or keep fighting for the title or not, I just love it,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk said.

“Being the champ again (is my goal though). I just want to give big fights to the fans, to the people, because I know my value is very big. I just want people to see that we can never stop, that we can’t give up, that we should fight for our goals and dreams.”

Instead, Joanna Jedrzejczyk is just enjoying some time off, which apparently includes soaking up some rays.

Check out the sizzling photo Joanna released of herself poolside below:

Prior to her loss to Weili Zhang, Joanna Jedrzejczyk was coming off a dominant decision victory over Michelle Waterson.

While many thought the Joanna might receive an immediate rematch against Zhang, that apparently won’t be the case. Weili’s manager recently revealed that the UFC is planning to match her up against Rose Namajunas in early 2021.

Who would you like to see former UFC champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk fight in her next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 27, 2020