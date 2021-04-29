Tyson Fury sends message to Francis Ngannou and ‘UFC guys’

Francis Ngannou’s original intentions in combat sports were driven towards boxing. Now as UFC heavyweight champion, he’s gained Tyson Fury’s attention.

As he’s progressed in MMA, Ngannou has remained interested in potential boxing matches. With Fury atop the throne as arguably the best heavyweight boxer in the world, it would only make sense for the best of the best to square off… in theory, of course.

Well, consider Fury fine with the idea.

“This is a message to Francis Ngannou and the UFC guys,” Fury said via a Twitter video post. “You lot, if you want some of this ‘Gypsy King’ money, you know where to come and find it. You want some of this ‘Gypsy King’ power? I’ll give it ya. Any time, any place, anywhere, seven days a week and twice on a Sunday, you big ugly dosser.”

Fresh off of his title-winning effort against Stipe Miocic in their UFC 260 rematch, Ngannou has been jockeying for a fight against former UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones. Seemingly falling apart in negotiations, the UFC now seems steered toward another rematch with the only other man to defeat Ngannou in the promotion, Derrick Lewis.

If “The Predator” was to aim for a fight just as big as the potential Jones matchup, a crossover boxing match with Tyson Fury would be exactly that.

In 31 career matches, the 6-foot-9 Manchester native in Fury has gone undefeated. His last win came in February 2020 when he put to rest his rivalry with Deontay Wilder who drew with him in their first encounter. In the seventh round of said rematch, Fury put away his opponent by TKO.

When it comes to boxing super fights that don’t involve crossover athletes, the community now hopes that a Fury vs. Anthony Joshua bout can come to fruition.