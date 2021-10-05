Tyson Fury says he’s ‘going to cheat again’ vs Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury had a playful response to the accusation that he cheated the last time he fought Deontay Wilder. ‘The Gypsy King’ scored a famous victory last time the pair met, and Wilder issued a number of different excuses in the wake of the fight. He even accused Fury of fighting with ‘loaded gloves.’

As we get closer to the trilogy which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 9th, Wilder has speculated that Fury and his team are coming up with a ‘master plan’ to cheat again.

“You know what? I’m going to cheat again because I’m going to smash his face in,” Fury said Monday on The MMA Hour. “According to him, that’s cheating because he’s not supposed to lose. Unfortunately, I’m going to cheat again. I’m going to kick his ass, sea bass.

“I had horseshoes in there. You know I’m a gypsy don’t you? You ever watch ‘Peaky Blinders’? I loaded the gloves with horseshoes and dynamite. This time I’m going to do exactly the same. Put a bit more metal in there.”

Wilder was able to knock Fury down twice in their first meeting but the fight was scored a draw. This, after the Englishmen showed his resilience to beat the count and get back to his feet.

In the second meeting, Fury dominated. The win was sealed via seventh-round TKO when Wilder’s trainer Mark Breland threw in the towel. Wilder subsequently fired Breland. Fury believes that Wilder’s refusal to accept blame for the defeat because he’s in denial.

“It does say a lot,” said Fury. “We’ve boxed 19 rounds and he’s practically won two rounds out of 19. I’m not really too bothered about it but you’ve got to respect everyone that gets in the ring with a pair of boxing gloves on or any fight, whether it’s MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai, boxing whatever — every man’s trained and coming to win.

“With Wilder, in my opinion, he’s come out with all this stuff — I’ve cheated, I’ve done this, I’m a natural born cheater, his coach. I must have some power, mustn’t I? Because I’ve even got his coach on my side. Not to mention Jay Diaz, he’s on my payroll, too. I’m like Tommy Shelby here, I’ve got them all on the payroll. He’s on the payroll too, Jay Diaz, because he was in the changing room while I was getting my gloves on the whole time. So he must have helped me and Wilder’s in denial about that.

“But let me just put that out there as well. You’ve got all this stuff. Whether he believes it or not is another thing. But he has to try and sell the fight somehow. He has to try and make a reason why he could win. So he clearly couldn’t do the reasons why in a boxing fight so he has to make other reasons for his own self, for the people around him who are saying he can do this, he can do that.” (h/t MMAFighting)

