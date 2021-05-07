Pros react after video shows Renen Ferreira tapped out prior to his KO of Fabricio Werdum

Pros react after tonight’s PFL 3 headliner between heavyweight fighters Fabricio Werdum and Renan Ferreira ends in controversial fashion.

Werdum (24-10-1 MMA), a former UFC heavyweight champion, was returning to action this evening for the first time since July of 2020, where he had scored a first round victory over Alexander Gustafsson.

That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Brazilian legend, as ‘Vai Cavalo’ had previously suffered losses to Alexander Volkov and Alexei Oleinik respectively.

Meanwhile, Renan Ferreira (7-2 MMA) was returning to the cage this evening for the first time since August of 2019, where he had scored a second round submission victory over Jared Vanderaa. All six of Ferreira’s previous career wins had come by way of stoppage.

Tonight’s PFL 3 headliner did not last long. Fabricio Werdum was able to get the fight to the ground right off the hop and immediately began searching for submissions. At one point, the former UFC champion was able to lockup a triangle choke, which appeared to force Ferreira to tap. Check out that video below:

Before his finish against Fabricio Werdum, Renan Ferreira appeared to tap Werdum twice on the shoulder. #2021PFL3 pic.twitter.com/1M5ktz4xX4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 7, 2021

However, the referee did not catch the tapout and Renan Ferreira eventually escaped the hold and began raining down ground and pound. Those strikes would ultimately spell an end to the fight, as Werdum was rendered unconscious with a hammer fist.

Official PFL 3 Result: Renan Ferreira def. Fabricio Werdum via KO (punches) at 2:32 of Round 1

The controversial finish spawned a ton of fighters to share their thoughts on Twitter, see the pros react below:

Damn that was crazy!!! Werdum gets triangle and the guys punches his way out of it 🤯🤯🤯that’s no supposed to work — Funky (@Benaskren) May 7, 2021

It was a tap! #PFL — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 7, 2021

Pros react after video surfaces of Ferreira tapping to Werdum:

Now it appears as though Ferreira did a litttle half tap. 😬😬😬man Werdum gonna be pissed — Funky (@Benaskren) May 7, 2021

Looked like he tapped twice. Which is sometimes called a “Brazilian tap.” Not the normal 3 taps to fake out your opponent. To be fair, didn’t look like Verdum let off on the choke any bit because of it. But, is still a tap at the end of the day. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 7, 2021

Looks like 1 "tap", followed by a multitude of punches. Never stop til the ref stops you. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) May 7, 2021

Ferreira picked up a key 6 points with his controversial win over Werdum this evening.

With that said, there is a good chance that Fabricio Werdum and his team will attempt to appeal tonight’s ruling.