Jon Jones fires back at Israel Adesanya over his recent comments: “I love it when opponents realize they can’t hold my jockstrap”

Jon Jones fired back at Israel Adesanya over his recent comments, saying “I love it when opponents realize they can’t hold my jockstrap.”

Adesanya was a guest on Ariel Helwani’s ESPN show on Wednesday and said that he is still pursuing a matchup against Jones despite the fact he just lost to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. The fight with Blachowicz exposed Adesanya, who struggled with being able to stop the takedowns from a bigger man. Despite the loss, Adesanya said that he still wants to fight Jones, to which the former UFC light heavyweight champion responded on Twitter.

The day after Adesanya said that his feud with Jones goes deeper than fighting, Jones took to his social media to trash “The Last Stylebender” for his comments. Check out the tweets that Jones sent to Adesanya the day after he said that he still wants a piece of “Bones.”

“It’s deeper than fighting now”

Ariel Helwani asked him one question about me, Izzy went on to give a seven minute response 🧠😂 I love it when opponents realize they can’t hold my jockstrap and default to the “Jon Jones is fake” defense. https://t.co/4p874XRqPC — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2021

Literally once a month he does an interview talking about me, literally once a month. It’s like half his brand is wrapped up in if he will fight Jon Jones or not. 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/D9laWmjHpd — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2021

The fact that he is actually trying to keep this beef going is hilarious — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2021

This dude backed himself into a corner with his mouth and is actually trying to keep the wolf tickets selling. Only a real anime fan could actually see Izzy somehow defeating me at 245 pounds. https://t.co/SqELPCkxIK — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2021

Dudes claiming to be the best MMA fighter ever, with 1/3 of an MMA game 🥴😂 arrogance at its finest, I swear it will make you blind. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2021

