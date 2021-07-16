Miesha Tate hopes Julianna Pena defeats Amanda Nunes, ‘if she doesn’t do it, I believe I will’

Miesha Tate is officially back and looking to regain the UFC bantamweight title.

Next on deck for the current champion in Amanda Nunes will be The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 18 winner, Julianna Pena. A fellow Washington native of Tate’s, Pena was also coached by “Cupcake” on that season of TUF.

“That’s what I want for myself but I think it’s cross that bridge when we get there,” Tate told MMA Fighting regarding a Nunes rematch. “I genuinely want Julianna to get this fight and I want her to win. I will be nothing but happy for her if she’s able to do that. There’s no part of me that wishes for her not to do this so I can have this fairytale storybook ending.

“What will be, will be. It doesn’t matter. I will get there eventually to the championship. I think if Julianna wins they’re going to do an immediate rematch, which is great. She has a great style, I can’t say that enough. Those cornfed folk up in Washington, we’ve just got some kind of tough about us. I’m excited for her and I want her to do it. But if she doesn’t do it, I believe I will.”

Julianna Pena will challenge Amanda Nunes next month at UFC 265 on August 7 while Miesha Tate comes out of five-year retirement this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 31. Standing in the former champion’s way will be a fighter set to have their last fight, the 44-year old Marion Reneau. “The Belizian Bruiser” intends on snapping a four-fight skid.

The bout will also act as an attempt to snap a two-fight losing streak for Tate that began with her dropping of the title. At UFC 200, Nunes’ reign began when defeating “Cupcake” by first-round rear-naked choke in the main event.