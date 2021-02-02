Georges St-Pierre ‘might be getting ready for’ Khabib Nurmagomedov fight, says Kenny Florian

Khabib Nurmagomedov has made it abundantly clear who the perfect man to get him to 30-0 would be, and that’s none other than Georges St-Pierre.

On a recent episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast hosted by UFC commentator Jon Anik and retired UFC title challenger Kenny Florian, “KenFlo” shared some interesting insight.

“I heard some pretty crazy news over the weekend,” Florian said on the Anik & Florian Podcast. “I won’t say exactly where it’s from but it’s from a well-known coach who apparently is aware of a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and a legend in the UFC, a former two-time champion, Georges St-Pierre. Supposedly, that is a fight that I don’t know if it’s confirmed but it is a fight that Georges might be getting ready for.”

During his fighting career, Florian was a staple up in Canada’s TriStar gym ran by Firas Zahabi. Throughout the majority of Florian and Georges St-Pierre’s time competing they were training partners and remain friends to this day.

Still currently the UFC lightweight champion, Russia’s Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following his last victory in October — a second-round triangle choke of Justin Gaethje. Since then, UFC President Dana White has done everything in his power to goad “The Eagle” into continuing with his career. However, Nurmagomedov has stood his ground.

As for “Rush”, Georges St-Pierre retired in November 2017 after a four-year hiatus. In the return, the consensus greatest welterweight of all time went up in weight to capture the middleweight crown. His defeat of Michael Bisping via third-round submission was the Canadian’s first finish in eight years.

Recently discussing the idea of a Nurmagomedov dream bout, St-Pierre commented the following.

“We’re both about the same size. I’m not gonna lie,” Georges St-Pierre said. “I wake up in the morning and I’m about 183 pounds. I’m sure he’s about the same weight as me if not probably bigger. So I think the weight class — it’s like a novelty fight, a superfight — you need to stipulate the rule maybe no weight class or maybe (that) you cannot be more than three percent different in terms of weight. I don’t know but there’s ways to do it. You don’t have to cut weight and damage yourself to do something like that.”