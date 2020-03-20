Cage Warriors 113 Results and Highlights

Although most of the sports world is currently on a hiatus right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still some mixed martial arts events happening around the globe. Despite most sports leagues shutting down for the next few weeks or months, the UK-based promotion Cage Warriors decided to hold its Cage Warriors 113 event this Friday in Manchester, England. During a time when sports fans don’t have much else going on, Cage Warriors 113 was a welcome reprieve from everything going on in the world right now.

In the main event of the evening, UFC fighters Bartosz Fabinski and Darren Stewart grinded each other for 15 minutes in a fight that went the full three rounds. Fabinski was able to plant Stewart down on the mat and win a unanimous decision for the biggest win of his career to date. Despite taking place in Cage Warriors, this was essentially a UFC fight. And in the co-main event, Mason Jones knocked out Joe McColgan in a quick fight to win the Cage Warriors lightweight title.

Take a look at the rest of the Cage Warriors 113 results below (via MMAjunkie.com).

Cage Warriors 113 Main Card

Bartosz Fabinski def. Darren Stewart via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Mason Jones def. Joe McColgan via TKO (knee and punches) – Round 1, 4:40

The Dragon roars in Manchester 🐉 #CW113 A devastating finish in round, Mason Jones is the NEW lightweight champion! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rDRPR9LPgf — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2020

David Bear def. Nathan Jones via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Paddy Pimblett def. Decky Dalton via TKO (ground strikes) – Round 1, 2:51

A triumphant return for The Baddy, he picks up the TKO victory at #CW113 in Round 1 👌 What's next for Paddy? Tune in to #CW113 on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/gC1OzYlS31 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2020

Cage Warriors 113 Preliminary Card

Perry Goodwin def. Steve Aimable via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Coner Hignett def. Darren O’Gorman via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 2:12

From the brink of defeat! 🤯

Coner Hignett with a huge KO comeback at #CW113 pic.twitter.com/4FI4nMJf3M — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2020

Adam Amarasinghe def. Jake Bond via knockout (knee and punch) – Round 1, 4:59

Jamie Richardson def. Matthew Bonner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

James Hendin def. Kris Edwards via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Aidan Stephen def. Jack Collins via TKO (elbows) – Round 1, 1:24

Kingsley Crawford def. Lewis Monarch via submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 2:45

