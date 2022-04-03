Christian Leroy Duncan captures Cage Warriors middleweight title with flying knee KO (Video)

Christian Leroy Duncan is the new Cage Warriors Middleweight Champion.

Duncan challenged Djati Melan for the middleweight gold in the main event of Cage Warriors 136. Both men had undefeated records going into this title fight. Duncan was 5-0, while Melan had a record of 8-0.

Duncan ultimately had his hand raised after connecting with a flying knee in the third round. He now holds the Cage Warriors championship at middleweight.

Christian Leroy Duncan with the flying Knee KO! 🔥

Incredible scenes at #CW136, a new middleweight champ is crowned!!#AndNew pic.twitter.com/I0DtGxIPUl — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 2, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Cage Warriors 136 featured some exciting finishes, including Manny Akpan’s spinning hook kick KO against Connor Hitchens. The main card also had two submission finishes. Not a single fight on the entire card went the distance.

Take a look at the full results below:

Main Card

Christian Leroy Duncan def. Djati Melan (c) via TKO (flying knee) – R3, 0:48 – Cage Warriors middleweight championship

Aaron Aby def. Gerardo Fanny via submission (rear-naked choke) – R3, 2:25

Adam Cullen def. El Hadji Ndiaye via TKO – R1, 0:14

Reece McEwan def. Sam Spencer via submission (rear-naked choke) – R3, 4:33

Luke Riley def. Jack Elgin via knockout (punches) – R2, 4:54

Preliminary Card

Mick Stanton def. Alexis Fontes via TKO – R2, 1:28

Aleksi Mäntykivi def. Jeanderson Castro via knockout – R2, 2:27

Liam Molloy def. Ben Rees via knockout (Left Hook) – R1, 0:26

Manny Akpan def. Connor Hitchens via knockout (Wheel Kick) – R2, 4:36

Dylan Hazan def. Raymison Bruno via TKO (Retirement) – R1, 5:00

Jan Quaeyhaegens def. Kieran Lister via TKO (Ground and Pound) – R1, 3:08

Chasen Blair def. Rickie Moore via TKO (Ground and Pound) – R1, 2:47

Michael Tchamou def. Piotr Chmielecki via knockout (Ground and Pound) – R1, 1:35