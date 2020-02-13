Senegalese star Reug Reug returns to action at ARES 2

ARES Fighting Championship is coming back on April 3, and so is their breakout fighter Oumar Kane (1-0 MMA, 1-0 ARES), also known as Reug Reug.

Oumar Kane, a Senegalese wrestler, made his mixed martial arts debut last December at ARES 1 against French-Moroccan fighter Sofiane Boukichou, known for his past in UK’s promotion Cage Warriors. During that bout Reug Reug entertained the home crowd showing his raw power, slamming his opponent around the cage in style. The African star eventually finished Boukichou with heavy shots from top position, bringing home his first career victory in the sport of mixed martial arts.

The France-based promotion has now just announced Kane’s return for their second event.

Back by popular demand !

Senegalese superstar @MReugreug 🇸🇳 , who made a remarkable MMA debut at #ARES1 in Dakar, will face Ivan Romanov 🇷🇺 in Brussels on April 3rd.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, watch this space ! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/L38xU62fVq — ARES Fighting Championship (@ares_fighting) February 11, 2020

Reug Reug will lock horns with unbeaten Russian veteran Ivan Romanov (5-0 MMA, 0-0 ARES) in Bruxelles, Belgium on April 3.

The original plan for ARES’ second show was to land in France’s capital, but MMA legalization on French soil took a bump and got postponed for later this year. The promotion’s president Fernand Lopez then decided to follow his plan B and switched to Belgium in order to make their first European event.

Oumar Kane will now look to showcase his striking skills, as he is on the verge to becoming a complete mixed martial artist.

ARES 2 will also feature some well-known names in the MMA niche. The event will be headlined by former UFC fighter Nordine Taleb (15-7 MMA) who decides to sign with the European-African promotion after he became a free agent. He faces Belgium’s own Maarten Wouters in his backyard, marking his return under the 185 pounds.

The co-main event features a couple more of former UFC fighters as flyweights John Moraga (19-7 MMA) and Hector Sandoval (15-4 MMA) square off against each other.

ARES 2 will take place in Bruxelles, Belgium on April 3 and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/12/2020.