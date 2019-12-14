VIDEO | The Senegalese Hulk Oumar Kane smashed his opponent in MMA debut

A star is born! Oumar Kane, the undefeated Senegalese wrestler, also known as ‘Reug Reug’, now holds a perfect record in mixed martial arts as well.

Debuting against former Cage Warriors Franco-Maroccan fighter Sofiane Boukichou, Kane was able to gain his first win inside the eight-sided cage, during the co-main event of the first ever ARES Fighting Championship’s event.

After a few minutes spent studying each other, Reug Reug started ragdolling his opponent all around the canvas, pulling him up and slamming him down in superior fashion.

Reug Reug is just pure power!! Sofiane survives the end of the round. Into round 2!! #ARES1 @ares_fighting pic.twitter.com/OlQx9qXmF3 — Alan Murphy (@AlanMurphyMMA) December 14, 2019

The second round was again a one-way beating, as the Senegalese wrestler immediately starting to chase the France-based fighter and put him down with a vicious leg kick. He started to smell blood and proceeded to land a violent combination which forced the referee to step in and call the fight.

Reug Reug did it‼️He finished his opponent for his MMA debut and looked absolutely UNSTOPPABLE 😳#ARES1 MMA World, you just witnessed the birth of a new phenom! pic.twitter.com/viATj8FT89 — ARES Fighting Championship (@ares_fighting) December 14, 2019

The show took place in Dakar, Senegal, and ‘Reug Reug’ successfully used the home crowd’s support to help pull off the emphatic victory.

ARES 1 was broadcasted worldwide on UFC Fight Pass, so his performance will presumably gain some attention from other major promotions. It has to be said though, that ARES fighters signed an exclusive multi-bout deal, according to what co-founder Fernand Lopez told BJPENN.com. In fact, their only way to sign somewhere else is to be called by UFC brass.

What is sure is that the MMA heavyweight division is currently lacking on talent, and Senegal’s hero Oumar Kane could help fill that void.

He put on a really solid performance against a tough veteran in the likes of Sofiane Boukichou.

