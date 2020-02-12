WWE champ Becky Lynch ‘irked’ by Jon Jones’ pro wrestling comments

WWE champ Becky Lynch is a little frustrated by a comment UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones recently made.

Not long after his UFC 247 win over Dominick Reyes, Jones planted the seed for a future move to the pro wrestling ring.

“I think it’s inevitable,” Jones told SI.com. “I’ve always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar.

“I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well,” he added Jones. “To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.”

It didn’t take long for these comments to reach Lynch. It’s not that the WWE superstar is against Jones moving to pro wrestling, she simply took issue with the way he broached the idea.

She warns Jones that it’s not as easy as walking into the ring.

VIDEO: The Man @BeckyLynchWWE cuts a fiery promo on MMA fighters who might think coming into pro wrestling is a “cakewalk.” pic.twitter.com/56BEAREGeE — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) February 11, 2020

“Inevitable? That is a pretty big word,” Lynch told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi in a recent interview (via BloodyElbow). “Look, I think people think that this is a cakewalk… There is nothing like what we do. And it’s not as simple as just walking in here. You have to make a name for yourself. And you have to be obsessed with this. You have to love this.

“This isn’t a thing where you have one fight every six months,” Lynch concluded. “This is a thing where you are fighting three, four, sometimes seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. And for people to sometimes think that it’s an easy thing that they can just stroll into. It kinda irks me. It irks me. It does.”

How do you think Jon Jones would do in the WWE ring? Are you with Becky Lynch on this one? Let us know in the comments section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/12/2020.