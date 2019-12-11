PHOTOS | Hulking Senegalese wrestler Oumar Kane to make his MMA debut this weekend

A dangerous new force is about to make his mixed martial arts debut. Undefeated Senegalese wrestler Oumar Kane, also known as “Reug Reug,” is going to fight on December 14 in the first ever ARES Fighting Championship show in Dakar, Senegal.

The card will air on UFC Fight Pass.

This Saturday at @ares_fighting's first event there is a new player entering the MMA game. #ARES1 Undefeated Heavyweight 🇸🇳 Senegalese Wrestling 🤼‍♂️ Champion Oumar Kane aka Reug Reug aka The King 👑 What a specimen!! 🤯 📲🖥️ @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/19lasZ4n6P — Alan Murphy (@AlanMurphyMMA) December 11, 2019

At 6’5, and over 265lbs, Kane is an absolute specimen.

The hometown hero could make a huge statement on Saturday night in Dakar when he takes on Franco-Moroccan Cage Warriors veteran Sofiane Boukichou (6-3).

With plenty of valuable wrestling experience, Kane is confident his move to MMA will go according to plan.

“It’s going to be the toughest challenge of his whole life”, Reug Reug told Dakaractu.com, foreshadowing what’s in store for his opponent.

Born from a family of fishermen in Thiaroye, Senegal, the gargantuan wrestler will try and make a better life for both himself and his relatives by competing in MMA.

As we have already seen many wrestling-based fighters doing well in MMA, Kane could find a new home in this sport, considering also the lack of talents under the limits of 265 pound all around the globe.

Check out the full ARES 1 card below (courtesy of Tapology.com):

Main event

Ildemar Alcântara vs Laurynas Urbonavicius (light heavyweight)

Co-main event

Sofiane Boukichou vs Oumar Kane (heavyweight)

Main card

Taylor Lapilus vs Marcos Breno (bantamweight)

Glenn Sparv vs Gregory Babene (middleweight)

Marat Aliaskhabov vs Moussa Togola (heavyweight)

Damien Lapilus vs Łukasz Sajewski (lightweight)

Asikerbai Jinensibieke vs Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Preliminary card

Jonathan Meunier vs Nassourdine Imavov (welterweight)

Rizlen Zouak vs Jamila Sandora (bantamweight)

Matunga Djikasa vs Josh Parisian (heavyweight)

Baba Boundjou Nadjombe vs Mairon Santos (lightweight)

Djati Melan vs Eslam Abdul Baset (middleweight)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/11/2019.