Yuya Wakamatsu reflects on previous loss to Adriano Moraes ahead of ONE 172 world title rematch

Second-ranked flyweight MMA star Yuya Wakamatsu has come a long way in ONE Championship. Arriving as a promising 22-year-old to a World Title challenger, he’s risen up the ranks to become a divisional stalwart, and he looks to make good on his second chance at gold.

The Japanese jouster meets #1-ranked flyweight MMA star Adriano Moraes in a rematch for the vacant ONE Flyweight MMA World Title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang this Sunday, March 23, at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

ONE 172 provides a chance for Wakamatsu to exact revenge on the former king. This comes after their battle three years ago at ONE X. Moraes submitted the Japanese star in the third round that night.

However, three years on, Wakamatsu believes he’s no longer the promising prospect he once was. He’s now a battle-tested divisional stalwart who is ready to make good on his second chance at being ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion.

“Looking back at the ONE X event, when I fought, I was immature and I just felt overwhelmed. My mentality was such that I was confident, yet imperfect,” he said.

“The difference between where I was three years ago and where I am now is, in other words, I have realized what it means to fight, or what’s the purpose of life.”