Yuya Wakamatsu reflects on previous loss to Adriano Moraes ahead of ONE 172 world title rematch
Second-ranked flyweight MMA star Yuya Wakamatsu has come a long way in ONE Championship. Arriving as a promising 22-year-old to a World Title challenger, he’s risen up the ranks to become a divisional stalwart, and he looks to make good on his second chance at gold.
The Japanese jouster meets #1-ranked flyweight MMA star Adriano Moraes in a rematch for the vacant ONE Flyweight MMA World Title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang this Sunday, March 23, at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.
ONE 172 provides a chance for Wakamatsu to exact revenge on the former king. This comes after their battle three years ago at ONE X. Moraes submitted the Japanese star in the third round that night.
However, three years on, Wakamatsu believes he’s no longer the promising prospect he once was. He’s now a battle-tested divisional stalwart who is ready to make good on his second chance at being ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion.
“Looking back at the ONE X event, when I fought, I was immature and I just felt overwhelmed. My mentality was such that I was confident, yet imperfect,” he said.
“The difference between where I was three years ago and where I am now is, in other words, I have realized what it means to fight, or what’s the purpose of life.”
Yuya Wakamatsu senses ONE 172 showdown is a must-win situation
All signs point toward World Title triumph at ONE 172 for Yuya Wakamatsu – or at least that’s the way he sees things.
Not only will “Little Piranha” have a second chance at gold, but he’ll compete in front of his compatriots inside Saitama Super Arena.
Multiple World Title opportunities come few and far between, so Wakamatsu is taking a must-win mentality into the pivotal showdown.
“This time, I’ll fight for a World Title in Japan. I would say this is the biggest challenge for me in my time with ONE,” he said.
“I appreciate such an opportunity. This is exactly why I am grateful for ONE. I feel like this is the chance I cannot miss, as they have set up everything for me.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Adriano Moraes ONE Championship Yuya Wakamatsu