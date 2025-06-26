Reug Reug says “African power” is key to victory in Anatoly Malykhin rematch at ONE 173

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025

Reigning ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane has revealed he’s unimpressed by two-weight king Anatoly Malykhin‘s firepower. The Senegalese standout shook off many of the Russian’s strikes last November at ONE 169. And that leaves him confident heading into their highly anticipated rematch.

"Reug Reug" Oumar Kane

The giants will run it back for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo Japan’s Ariake Arena.

Before colliding with Kane, Malykhin’s punching power saw him stop 10 of his 14 opponents – including every foe in ONE Championship – en route to becoming a three-weight ONE MMA World Champion.

But reflecting on their first encounter last year, the Senagalese star says Malykhin’s punches had little effect on him. That allowed him to instill his grappling and leave with a shocking split-decision victory.

“Everybody said Anatoly is good. He is very good. He has striking. His boxing is very good. But I am Oumar, you know? Oumar is number one,” Kane said.

“He hit me some, but I have African power. He hit me, and I felt nothing. In my mind, I said, ‘Yo, keep going.'”

Reug Reug vows to knock out Anatoly Malykhin in rematch

Reigning ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane wants to make an emphatic statement in his rematch with two-weight titleholder Anatoly Malykhin.

While their first encounter was a drag-out slugfest across five grueling rounds, the 32-year-old is confident that their rematch will not require the judges at ringside.

And given that the sequel will take place inside the iconic Circle rather than in a ring, Kane is confident that their combustible clash will meet a catastrophic end.

“When I fight Anatoly again, it’s not going to last more than three rounds. I’m telling you. Three rounds is as far as it goes,” he said.

“It could be over in two rounds with a finish, and three rounds is the most. Third round will be the last round, I’m telling you.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Reug Reug

Related

Jackie Buntan

Jackie Buntan looks to cement legacy as two-sport ONE World Champion at ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025
Superbon Singha Mawynn
Superbon

Superbon views ONE 173 unification bout as "must-win" scenario

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon is eager to make a huge statement when he defends his crown later this year.

ONE 173
ONE Championship

Reug Reug, Anatoly Malykhin working with MMA icons for World Title rematch at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

Japan has a deep history of combat sports, and ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane is basking in it ahead of his World Title defense at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in Tokyo.

ONE 173
ONE Championship

ONE Championship announces two title fights for ONE 173 in November

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

ONE Championship announced two massive bouts for its second monumental event in Japan this year. The promotion heads to Tokyo’s Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, for ONE 173.

Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio open to move to flyweight MMA division in near future

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio has been a mainstay at the top of the 125-pound ranks. But he’s now considering a move up to flyweight in the coming years.

Kulabdam

Kulabdam gunning for ONE Championship contract at ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 23, 2025
Reug Reug

Reug Reug unashamed of Senegalese superstardom: "I'm the greatest of them all"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025

ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane has transcended sports in his homeland. His split-decision victory over two-weight ONE MMA king Anatoly Malykhin last November transformed him from a superstar to a legend.

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty responds to Yuki Yoza's call out: "He talks better than he fights"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025

Former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza has set his sights on ONE Championship gold. But ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty is far from impressed by the Japanese standout.

Felipe Lobo
ONE Championship

Felipe Lobo shares prediction for fight vs Kulabdam at ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025

Third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo is gearing up to face fellow renowned striker Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 114. And he’s under no false pretenses of what to expect.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues puts atomweight crown on line versus Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 19, 2025

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defends her strap against Swedish striker Johanna Persson, ONE Championship has announced.