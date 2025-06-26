Reug Reug says “African power” is key to victory in Anatoly Malykhin rematch at ONE 173
Reigning ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane has revealed he’s unimpressed by two-weight king Anatoly Malykhin‘s firepower. The Senegalese standout shook off many of the Russian’s strikes last November at ONE 169. And that leaves him confident heading into their highly anticipated rematch.
The giants will run it back for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo Japan’s Ariake Arena.
Before colliding with Kane, Malykhin’s punching power saw him stop 10 of his 14 opponents – including every foe in ONE Championship – en route to becoming a three-weight ONE MMA World Champion.
But reflecting on their first encounter last year, the Senagalese star says Malykhin’s punches had little effect on him. That allowed him to instill his grappling and leave with a shocking split-decision victory.
“Everybody said Anatoly is good. He is very good. He has striking. His boxing is very good. But I am Oumar, you know? Oumar is number one,” Kane said.
“He hit me some, but I have African power. He hit me, and I felt nothing. In my mind, I said, ‘Yo, keep going.'”
Reug Reug vows to knock out Anatoly Malykhin in rematch
Reigning ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane wants to make an emphatic statement in his rematch with two-weight titleholder Anatoly Malykhin.
While their first encounter was a drag-out slugfest across five grueling rounds, the 32-year-old is confident that their rematch will not require the judges at ringside.
And given that the sequel will take place inside the iconic Circle rather than in a ring, Kane is confident that their combustible clash will meet a catastrophic end.
“When I fight Anatoly again, it’s not going to last more than three rounds. I’m telling you. Three rounds is as far as it goes,” he said.
“It could be over in two rounds with a finish, and three rounds is the most. Third round will be the last round, I’m telling you.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
