Reug Reug says “African power” is key to victory in Anatoly Malykhin rematch at ONE 173

Reigning ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane has revealed he’s unimpressed by two-weight king Anatoly Malykhin‘s firepower. The Senegalese standout shook off many of the Russian’s strikes last November at ONE 169. And that leaves him confident heading into their highly anticipated rematch.

The giants will run it back for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo Japan’s Ariake Arena.

Before colliding with Kane, Malykhin’s punching power saw him stop 10 of his 14 opponents – including every foe in ONE Championship – en route to becoming a three-weight ONE MMA World Champion.

But reflecting on their first encounter last year, the Senagalese star says Malykhin’s punches had little effect on him. That allowed him to instill his grappling and leave with a shocking split-decision victory.

“Everybody said Anatoly is good. He is very good. He has striking. His boxing is very good. But I am Oumar, you know? Oumar is number one,” Kane said.

“He hit me some, but I have African power. He hit me, and I felt nothing. In my mind, I said, ‘Yo, keep going.'”