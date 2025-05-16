Japanese kickboxing star fires shot at Jonathan Haggerty

Japanese kickboxing ace Yuki Yoza’s debut in ONE Championship is still a week away, but he has his sights set sky-high.

The former K-1 Champion faces unblemished Russian hitter Elbrus Osmanov on May 23 at ONE Friday Fights 109 in a bantamweight kickboxing bout inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. And he’s confident it’s the start of a road that leads to ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty.

Yoza has come up against many World Champions in his time. He’s even outclassed a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai kingpin in Petchdam Petchyindee.

On top of that, he trains alongside the likes of interim featherweight kickboxing champ Masaaki Noiri and iconic Takeru Segawa. So the 27-year-old believes it’s only a matter of time until he dethrones the British bruiser.

“Within a year, I will take the belt from Haggerty. That’s the goal,” he said.

“He’s strong and very good at adjusting, but I want to show I am better.”