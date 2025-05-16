Japanese kickboxing star fires shot at Jonathan Haggerty

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 15, 2025

Japanese kickboxing ace Yuki Yoza’s debut in ONE Championship is still a week away, but he has his sights set sky-high.

Jonathan Haggerty

The former K-1 Champion faces unblemished Russian hitter Elbrus Osmanov on May 23 at ONE Friday Fights 109 in a bantamweight kickboxing bout inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. And he’s confident it’s the start of a road that leads to ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty.

Yoza has come up against many World Champions in his time. He’s even outclassed a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai kingpin in Petchdam Petchyindee.

On top of that, he trains alongside the likes of interim featherweight kickboxing champ Masaaki Noiri and iconic Takeru Segawa. So the 27-year-old believes it’s only a matter of time until he dethrones the British bruiser.

“Within a year, I will take the belt from Haggerty. That’s the goal,” he said.

“He’s strong and very good at adjusting, but I want to show I am better.”

Yuki Yoza relishing ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 109

Japanese star Yuki Yoza has competed at the highest levels around the combat sports world. But the only place he feels he’s ever wanted to be is in ONE Championship.

The promotion is home to many of the world’s greatest athletes across MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and more recently, submission grappling.

As a former K-1 Champion with a multitude of highlight-reel knockouts to his name, the 27-year-old believes his arrival in ONE has been a long time coming.

Now his debut is just one week away at ONE Friday Fights 109. And the heavy hitter is ready to seize the moment and kickstart his new chapter emphatically.

“I’ve always dreamed of this moment,” he said, “and now that I’ve finally got my dream, I just grabbed the opportunity.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jonathan Haggerty ONE Championship Yuki Yoza

Related

Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali embraces brutal training under Superbon: "What I came here for"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 14, 2025
Prajanchai PK Saenchai
Prajanchai

Hundreds of wins, countless lessons: Prajanchai's mission to guide the next generation through defeat

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 14, 2025

Two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is one of the most experienced and accomplished fighters in Muay Thai history. So it’s only natural he’s become a hub of encouragement for his younger counterparts.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai
Prajanchai

Prajanchai fires warning shot, Jonathan Di Bella responds: "He's making excuses"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2025

Two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai acknowledges Jonathan Di Bella‘s impressive victory over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao this past March at ONE 172. However, the Thai superstar points out what he perceives as a critical gap in the interim strawweight kickboxing champion’s arsenal.

Adrian Lee
ONE Championship

Adrian Lee open to lightweight MMA clash with submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2025

Surging lightweight MMA prospect Adrian Lee was caught off guard when hearing his name mentioned by ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo. Upon reflection, however, the teenage phenom believes the grappling specialist may face more than anticipated when transitioning to mixed martial arts.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison calls for ONE Championship UK show: "The talent is all there"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2025

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison possesses encyclopedic knowledge of the art of eight limbs in the United Kingdom. The veteran striker believes the moment is right for ONE Championship to make its debut on British shores.

John Lineker

John Lineker urges people to "share their burdens" following teammate's suicide

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 12, 2025
Stamp Fairtex

Schooled in the Circle, excelling in the classroom: Stamp Fairtex's double life

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 12, 2025

Former three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex isn’t wallowing in despair while recovering from her knee injury. As her body heals, the Thai superstar is strengthening her mind by pursuing higher education with a Master’s degree.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali to face battle-tested Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025

Teenage star Johan Ghazali and Colombian-American puncher Diego Paez will add to the flyweight Muay Thai division’s fiery lineup at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai.

Mohammad Siasarani
ONE Championship

Kaito Ono booked for kickboxing debut versus Mohammad Siasarani at ONE Friday Fights 109

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025

Japanese striking star Kaito Ono will finally make his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 as one of Japan’s most prolific strikers arrives on the scene.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Legendary Nong-O won't rest until he secures new belt: "Make it happen"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama continues to ascend the flyweight Muay Thai division. He took a huge step closer to the division’s summit this past weekend.