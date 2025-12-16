Kulabdam promises career-defining fight at ONE Friday Fights 137: “I am very confident”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 15, 2025
Kulabdam

Four straight victories put Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai within striking distance of redemption. The Thai southpaw believes one more statement performance separates him from the life-changing contract he desperately wants.

The 27-year-old two-division Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion meets PTT Apichart Farm in bantamweight Muay Thai at ONE Friday Fights 137 on December 19 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The co-main event represents everything at stake for a fighter who previously competed on ONE’s global stage.

Kulabdam owns 11 promotional victories including wins over Bobo Sacko, Sangmanee PK Saenchai, and John Lineker. His most recent triumph against former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title challenger Felipe Lobo in September showcased both his power and evolution.

The unanimous decision victory extended his winning streak and solidified his position as a divisional threat. But the Thai striker knows finishing PTT could finally secure the US$100,000 contract that would elevate him back to ONE’s main roster.

“I was very surprised in the last fight with Felipe because he didn’t throw any weapons at all,” Kulabdam said. “But at least defeating him, a top contender in the bantamweight division, is further proof that I can fight anyone in this division’s rankings.”

Kulabdam respects PTT’s experience despite power advantage

PTT Apichart Farm brings an impressive 112-24 career record into the bout. The 28-year-old veteran represents the kind of experienced, battle-tested adversary that has defined the bantamweight Muay Thai landscape.

Despite his recent success and devastating left hand, Kulabdam approaches the matchup with surprising humility. He acknowledges the vast experience gap between himself and his opponent while recognizing where his advantage lies.

The Thai striker has studied his rival carefully and identified specific holes to exploit. While respecting PTT’s toughness and durability, “Left Meteorite” believes he has found openings that could lead to a spectacular finish.

“Honestly, I consider myself the underdog against PTT. Speaking purely on ring experience, he is far superior to me,” he said. “His strengths are his toughness and durability, and his weakness is his less-than-stellar defense system. I am determined to finish PTT. I am very confident that if I win via knockout, it will be time for me to earn a contract.”

ONE Championship

