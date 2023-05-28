Video | Bert Kreischer and “pretty lit” Israel Adesanya challenge “everyone in the bar” to a fist fight
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya had quite the time with comedian Bert Kreischer.
Adesanya and Kreischer were hanging out in a New Zealand bar when the comedian made it clear that he has a new bodyguard. Adesanya jokingly challenged patrons to a fist fight, much to the amusement of those who were in the bar.
Israel Adesanya & Bert Kreischer’s Friendship
Kreischer and Adesanya have gotten quite chummy. The comedian told Joe Rogan that he first met Adesanya after the UFC Middleweight Champion caught wind of him jokingly saying he’d beat him in a fight if they were both drunk. Kreischer said Adesanya grabbed him, threw a knee and asked him if he still thinks he could beat him in a fight.
Since that time, the two have become friends. Kreischer also told Rogan that he and Adesanya were “pretty lit” when they challenged “everyone in the bar” to fight them.
Adesanya is fresh off a second-round knockout victory over Alex Pereira in their MMA rematch and fourth combat sports outing against one another. With the win, “The Last Stylebender” regained the UFC Middleweight Championship. In a recent Twitter post, Israel Adesanya promised to turn things up in his next outing.
“Face The Pain! Back in the day when you heard this track…you know s***s about to get REAL!! We’ve come a looong way as a sport. It’s been awesome to watch the growth…then I jumped in the game and played my part in taking it to new levels and to millions (and millions) of new people around the (world). My next game will be something special, regardless of who wins. Who do you want to win, Rob or Dricus and why?”
Time will tell who faces Adesanya next, but it could very well be the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis.
