Video | Bert Kreischer and “pretty lit” Israel Adesanya challenge “everyone in the bar” to a fist fight

Israel Adesanya & Bert Kreischer’s Friendship

Kreischer and Adesanya have gotten quite chummy. The comedian told Joe Rogan that he first met Adesanya after the UFC Middleweight Champion caught wind of him jokingly saying he’d beat him in a fight if they were both drunk. Kreischer said Adesanya grabbed him, threw a knee and asked him if he still thinks he could beat him in a fight.

Since that time, the two have become friends. Kreischer also told Rogan that he and Adesanya were “pretty lit” when they challenged “everyone in the bar” to fight them.

Adesanya is fresh off a second-round knockout victory over Alex Pereira in their MMA rematch and fourth combat sports outing against one another. With the win, “The Last Stylebender” regained the UFC Middleweight Championship. In a recent Twitter post, Israel Adesanya promised to turn things up in his next outing.