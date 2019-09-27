VIDEO | Conor McGregor gets cageside to celebrate teammate’s win

Peter Queally put forth an incredible performance at Bellator Dublin, smashing Ryan Scope to a second-round TKO after very nearly being stopped himself earlier in the round. This comeback win was so epic that Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor approached the cage to celebrate with his countryman. This time around, however, the Bellator team was well prepared for McGregor.

See this incredible moment in Dublin below:

Bellator were well prepared for Conor McGregor this time 😂😂😂 #BellatorDublin #Bellator227 pic.twitter.com/N7Sk3xb7Ai — Ben Kiely (@TheJivemaster) September 27, 2019

Bellator was understandably wary of McGregor and his tendency to get excited when his friends and teammates win.

Back in 2017, McGregor attended Bellator 187 in Dublin to support his long-time training partner Charlie Ward. Ward ended up winning his fight by knockout, at which point a very excited McGregor leapt into the cage to celebrate. Referee Marc Goddard, however, was still verifying that the knockout had occurred before the bell, and attempted to eject McGregor for the cage. The former UFC champ did not take kindly to this, and engaged in a brief but ugly skirmish with the referee.

With this big victory, Peter Queally improves to 12-5-1. He’s still never been stopped as a professional fighter.

“I’ve had 25 fights, I’ve never been finished,” he said in his post-fight interview, as Conor McGregor celebrated cage-side. “It’s not going to happen in Dublin, that’s for sure!”

