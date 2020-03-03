Yoel Romero plans on fighting into his 50s

UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero, who is 42 years old and turning 43 in April, says he plans on fighting into his 50s.

Romero, who takes on Israel Adesanya this Saturday for the UFC middleweight championship, is one of the oldest fighters on the UFC roster, but still one of the most dangerous by far. He is in incredible physical and mental shape and is one of the top-five fighters in the world right now at 185lbs despite being the elder of the division.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Romero said that competing in the UFC at age 42 is nothing. In fact, he says he plans on fighting for another decade well into his 50s. See what “The Soldier of God” said below when asked about how long he wants to fight MMA for.

<noscript><iframe title="42-Year-Old Yoel Romero Wants to Fight 10 More Years!! | TMZ Sports" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/P9eA4m1htcw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

“Not too much. 10 years,” Romero said, lifting up his t-shirt to show off his abs to the interviewer.

Most fighters begin to wear down in their late 30s, so for Romero to continue fighting at such a high level right now in his early 40s is unheard of. Fighting into their 50s is something that just doesn’t that often in MMA, so if Romero can truly do that it would be amazing to watch, especially if he’s still fighting at a relatively high level at that time.

But before Romero can think ahead he has to focus on his task this weekend, which will see him attempt to defeat Adesanya and take home the UFC middleweight crown. This is Romero’s third title fight in his last five fights, previously losing to Robert Whittaker twice and beating Luck Rockhold but missing weight. Hopefully, the fourth time is the charm and there are no weight issues to be found this time around.

Do you think Yoel Romero will indeed fight into his 50s?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/3/2020.