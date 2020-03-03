Joseph Benavidez opens up on Figueiredo loss ‘now that the dust has settled’

Joseph Benavidez got his third crack at flyweight gold this past Saturday at UFC Norfolk, but came up short, succumbing to a second-round punch from Deiveson Figueiredo.

The pair were originally expected to fight for the vacant flyweight title, but Figueiredo became ineligible when he missed weight for the contest, tipping the scales at 127.5 pounds — two and a half pounds above the 125-pound limit for flyweight title fights.

On Tuesday, Joseph Benavidez took to Instagram to address this tough loss “now that the dust has settled.”

See what the three-time flyweight title challenger had to say below.

“Now that the dust has settled…” Benavidez began. “Appreciate everyone’s love and support. I’m good (definitely been worse) and even though I set out to achieve greatness, good has to be ok for now.

“Shit hurts and probably will forever but I chose this and choose to take these risks. A lot of people have to face a lot worse issues with no choice to be had. It can’t always be attained but being able to chase greatness is a choice I’m lucky to have … at the end of the day I have what I need and will continue to work for what I want. Love you guys.”

While Benavidez did not make any concrete comments about his fighting future in this post, it does sound like he plans on continuing to chase his long-desired UFC title. If that’s the case, he’ll likely be happy to learn that Figueiredo’s camp has opened the door to a rematch with him.

“Joseph Benavidez was a warrior for accepting to fight him one kilo overweight and deserves the rematch. We like the guy, but on fight week it’s war, man. Since the UFC isn’t satisfied and wants another fight, it’s all good, the war continues,” Figueiredo’s manager Wallid Ismail told MMA Fighting. “We just wanna know when Benavidez wants to fight. But, please, don’t take too long.”

What do you think the future holds for Joseph Benavidez after UFC Norfolk?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/3/2020.