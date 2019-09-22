UFC Mexico Results: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens ends in a no-contest

A key featherweight bout between perennial contenders Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens headlines tonight’s UFC Mexico event.

Yair Rodriguez was last seen in action in November of 2018, where he scored a crazy last-second knockout victory over ‘The Korean Zombie’. The shocking win improved ‘El Pantera’s’ overall record to 11-2 in mixed martial arts.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Stephens (28-16 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he enters the Octagon at tonight’s UFC Mexico event.

In his most recent effort at UFC 235, ‘Lil Heathen’ suffered a unanimous decision loss to rising star Zabit Magomedsharipov. Stephens has gone 5-5 over his past ten Octagon appearances.

Round one begins and both men land low kicks early. Yair with a punch and it appears Stephens was poked in the eye. The referee steps in so that Jeremy can recover. This is taking some time. Jeremy’s eye will not relax and thus cannot open. Referee Herb Dean is doing everything he can to keep this fight going. He told the doctors to give him the full five minutes before making the call. And so we wait. The time is up and the doctors have returned to assess Jeremy Stephens.

Official UFC Mexico Result: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens ends in a no-contest

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 21, 2019