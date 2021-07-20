WWE star Big E says not every wrestler would welcome Conor McGregor in potential crossover

WWE star Big E has said not every wrestler would welcome Conor McGregor with open arms in a possible crossover.

Big E, who won the Money in the Bank contract on Sunday night, is known for being a big mixed martial arts fan. He regularly tweets about the latest goings-on in the UFC and beyond, keeping a close eye on the action alongside his busy WWE schedule.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is probably the biggest star the sport has ever seen – although he is coming off the back of consecutive defeats.

During a recent interview with ViBe & Wrestling, Big E discussed the possibility of McGregor entering the squared circle.

“As well as far as his crossover ability, if you ask your neighbor down the street who this is there’s a good chance they’re gonna know who who Conor McGregor is.

“So yeah I would never have a problem with that. Not everyone would welcome him or feel the same but he’s extremely entertaining. And I think if he did come to WWE I think he would get a lot of attention. I think he would be worth the investment I’m sure for a lot of people so yeah, I would not have a problem with it.”

“For me, I guess the only stuff that bothers me, and it’s not my position to really judge him, but it’s the legal stuff you know what I mean?” Big E continued. “I take some pride in when I look around our locker room, and I’m not saying things are perfect, but I want to be in a locker room with people who are good people who obey the law, you know what I mean? Who aren’t getting in trouble and that’s the only thing.”

Will Conor McGregor ever enter a WWE ring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!