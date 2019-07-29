What’s next for Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar after UFC 240?

At UFC 240, Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar finally shared the Octagon together after two previous attempts failed. In the end, it was Hawaii’s Holloway who came out on top, beating “The Answer” by unanimous decision.

It was a competitive fight with both Holloway and Edgar having their moments. Yet, it was the champion who landed the better strikes and defended the takedowns en route to victory.

Following UFC 240, here is what we think should be next for Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.

Max Holloway

Max Holloway continues to prove he is one of the greatest featherweights of all time — if not the best ever. The Hawaiian brought the fight to Edgar and used his size to get in and out with his punches before “The Answer” could respond.

Now, there is one logical fight for Holloway and that is a matchup with Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski. The Aussie was the backup fighter for this event and even had weighed in in case something happened to either the champ or the challenger.

With Holloway getting past Edgar, Volkanovski is the next title challenger, given he is ranked number one. But, the bigger question is, will Holloway be able to fight in October in Melbourne and take on the Aussie?

Regardless, Holloway vs. Volkanovski is the next fight to make.

Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar was looking to become a champion in two different weight classes, after holding the lightweight title from 2010-12. But he came up short, and now it’s hard to say where he goes from here.

“The Answer” is still a top featherweight and should take on Josh Emmett next, who is coming off of a spectacular win at UFC Sacramento. After his win, he was calling for a top-five opponent and Edgar is exactly that. Plus, whoever wins could be just one win away from a title shot.

Who do you think should be next for Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar? Let us know in the comments section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/28/2019.