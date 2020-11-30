What’s next for Anthony Smith and Devin Clark after UFC Vegas 15?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 15, Anthony Smith took on Devin Clark in a short-notice five-round headliner.

Smith was looking to snap his two-fight losing streak while Clark while looking to pick up the biggest win of his career and enter the light heavyweight rankings. Yet, it was Smith who scored a first-round submission to get his momentum back.

Now, following the event, here is what I think should be next for Anthony Smith and Devin Clark after UFC Vegas 15.

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith proved to everyone he is still a top-10 light heavyweight contender. To begin 2020, Smith suffered a brutal fifth-round TKO loss to Glover Teixeira. He then made a quick turnaround and was dominated by Aleksandar Rakic leaving many to wonder if he is still a contender at light heavyweight.

Yet, Smith silenced those doubters with a quick win over Clark but will likely need another step down in competitions as he looks to build himself back up. One name “Lionheart” brought up was Paul Craig and it is a matchup that certainly makes sense.

Craig is coming off a TKO win over Shogun Rua and deserves a shot at a top-10 opponent which Smith is. For Lionheart, if he can get past Craig, he can go back to fighting the top-five of the light heavyweight division.

Devin Clark

Devin Clark came up short in his first big opportunity to make his way up the light heavyweight rankings.

Now, following the loss, a fight against Ion Cutelaba makes a ton of sense. Both men are coming off quick losses and looking to rebound. The winner of the bout would likely earn a shot at another top-15 opponent. The loser, meanwhile, will likely enter gatekeeper status and have to fight a young upcoming prospect looking to make a name of theirs.

What do you think should be next for Anthony Smith and Devin Clark?