Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk opening betting odds revealed

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming title fight at UFC 248 between UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang and rival Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The UFC recently announced that Zhang will take on Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248, which is set for March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is expected to serve as the co-main event of the card, with another title fight headlining the event.

The sportsbooks have been busy releasing odds for several upcoming fights, and Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk is one of them. BestFightOdds.com tweeted out the opening odds for Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk, courtesy of the online sportsbook 5Dimes.

Below are the opening odds for Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk.

UFC 248 Opening Odds

Weili Zhang -175

Joanna Jedrzejczyk +135

Zhang opened as a -175 betting favorite. This means that you would have to bet $175 to win $100. Jedrzejczyk opened as a +135 betting underdog. This means that you would have to bet $100 to win $135.

Zhang (20-1) has won 20 straight fights since losing her MMA debut way back in 2013. Since then she has looked unstoppable and has beaten every opponent in her path. Since coming to the UFC in 2018, Zhang is 4-0 with wins over Danielle Taylor, Jessica Aguilar, Tecia Torres, and Jessica Andrade. The win over Andrade this past summer was a 42-second TKO that saw Zhang capture the UFC women’s strawweight championship. This fight against Jedrzejczyk will be Zhang’s first title defense.

Jedrzejczyk (16-3) is 10-3 overall in the UFC and was the women’s strawweight champ from 2015 to 2017. But after losing her belt to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217, the former champ is just 2-3 overall in the Octagon. However, she beat Michelle Waterson in her last fight to jump back into the role of No. 1 contender. She now has the opportunity to get her belt back at UFC 248, though according to the odds, it will be an uphill climb to do so.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/19/2019.