Weili Zhang is willing to fight Henry Cejudo… if he gets a sex change

Weili Zhang (20-1 MMA) captured the UFC’s women’s strawweight title earlier today in China, defeating Jessica Andrade via first round TKO.

Zhang needed only 42-seconds to dethrone Andrade, this after landing some brutal knees and elbows from the clinch before eventually putting the Brazilian away with punches.

With her emphatic victory at UFC Shenzhen, Weili Zhang became the first Chinese champion in promotional history.

The 30-year-old, Zhang, will now have a big target on her back and anticipates that a few fighters will soon be knocking on her door for a title opportunity.

While it hasn’t happened yet, there is a chance that current UFC ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo could issue a “challenge” to Weili Zhang.

The ‘King of Cringe’ has been on a warpath lately, calling out multiple women including current UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

For Weili Zhang, the only way she would entertain a fight with Henry Cejudo is if ‘Triple C‘ went to Thailand and got himself a sex change.

Zhang spoke about how she would handle a Cejudo callout during the UFC Shenzhen post-fight press conference.

lol they asked Zhang Weili about Henry Cejudo and she said she’d fight him if he did sex change surgery in Thailand #UFCShenzhen pic.twitter.com/mdRSy3KPKi — Jonathan of Kowloon (@GlobeSvcs) August 31, 2019

“You know there is a fighter that challenged a lot of female fighters, Henry Cejudo. He calls himeself ‘Triple C’, and he challenged Valentina Shevchenko. So do you have interest to fight him?” a media member asked Zhang at the post-fight presser.

“Yes, he can fight with me.” Zhang said. “But first, he need to go to Thailand and become, well get a sex change. Then, I will welcome him or her to the female division.”

Your move Henry Cejudo…

All jokes aside, Weili Zhang will likely be fighting Tatiana Suarez in her first UFC title defense.

Promotional President Dana White told reporters that he plans to have Zhang’s next bout occur on a numbered UFC pay-per-view event.

Who would you like to see Weili Zhang fight next? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 31, 2019