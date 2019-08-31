Dana White responds to Weili Zhang vs. Ronda Rousey comparisons

Weili Zhang became the first Chinese champion in UFC history earlier today in Shenzhen, this after scoring a 42-second TKO victory over Jessica Andrade.

The sensational victory improved Zhang’s current win streak to twenty in a row and immediately resulted in comparisons to women’s MMA icon Ronda Rousey.

UFC President Dana White spoke about those Weili Zhang vs. Ronda Rousey comparisons shortly following the conclusion of today’s event.

“I don’t know if you saw this week but Ronda Rousey posted on Instagram message to Weili and Jessica this weekend,” White said at the UFC Shenzhen post-fight press conference. “The fight that happened tonight, the UFC is a global sport, so tonight Weili Zhang’s performance was so good and so big that people were watching this fight in Canada, United States, Brazil, and the Middle East.”

Dana White continued:

“Weili Zhang became a huge star tonight. Globally, not just here in China. Obviously the first ever Chinese world champion. She’s still very fresh and young in her career. We’ll see what is in store for her, but she’s off to a good start.”

Weili Zhang (20-1 MMA) has gone 4-0 under the UFC banner, scoring decision wins over Danielle Taylor and Tecia Torres, while submitting Jessica Aguilar with an armbar.

The Chinese standout will likely have options for her first UFC title defense. Undfeated strawweight Tatiana Suarez (8-0 MMA) should be in the conversation for a future title shot, and perhaps former champ Rose Namajunas as well.

And there is always reigning UFC ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo… But Zhang says ‘Triple C’ will need to make a special trip to Thailand before she entertains the idea of fighting him.

Who would you like to see Weili Zhang fight in her first UFC title defense? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 31, 2019