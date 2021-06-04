Watch UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman take the ‘Hot Ones’ challenge (Video)

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is the latest celebrity to take on the famous Hot Ones YouTube challenge.

Over the course of the last few months, Usman has seen his popularity and star power go through the roof. He may have been champion for a few years already but the knockout over Jorge Masvidal really has elevated him to the next level, with many already wondering when he can enter the welterweight ‘GOAT’ conversation.

It may not be an Oscar or an Emmy, but appearing on Hot Ones gives him the kind of exposure that many fighters don’t get.

Usman shows off his personality, has a good back and forth with the host and offers a real insight into how his mind works.

But away from the camera, there are likely some serious preparations being made as he gears up to defend his 170-pound crown once more.

The expectation is that he’ll meet Colby Covington in a rematch that has the potential to produce some serious fireworks. In their first encounter, Usman managed to finish Colby at the end of a five-round war that showcased the improved stand-up of both welterweights.

Alas, they’ve both changed a great deal since then, and Colby is expected to go heavy on the wrestling in the name of counteracting Usman’s punching power.

Kamaru is starting to finish his opponents for fun and while he may not immediately come across as the most marketable guy in the world, there’s definitely a superstar lurking beneath the surface – and he’s beginning to prove that to us all.

