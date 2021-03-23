Watch Stipe Miocic work his last shift at the firehouse before fighting Francis Ngannou at UFC 260

In the latest episode of “Embedded” ahead of UFC 260, watch UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic work his last shift at the firehouse.

Miocic is one of the best MMA fighters in the world, but the entire time he’s been fighting in the Octagon, he’s also been working as a firefighter and paramedic at the Valley View Fire Department in Cleveland. Ahead of his upcoming rematch with rival Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 this Saturday night, the UFC “Embedded” crew followed the champ around at work at the fire hall for a day. Watch the champion put in his last shift before the fight.

It’s remarkable that Miocic has maintained his spot atop the UFC heavyweight rankings while maintaining another job on the side. With firefighting, Miocic doesn’t have to work five days a week so it allows him the time to train on the side for his UFC fights. Miocic is at the point in his career where, financially, he can choose to just fight if he wants to. But he truly enjoys helping his community and he’s said many times that firefighting is important to him. Even with the Ngannou coming up this weekend, he still serves his community.

In addition to firefighting, you can see in the video Miocic spending time with his family at home in Cleveland, Ohio. He’s a family man and you can see how important being with his loved ones is for the champion. We also saw him do strength and conditioning in the video. It’s going to be fun to watch the rematch with Ngannou on Saturday night. It’s a battle between the two best heavyweights in the sport. Now let’s see who gets their hand raised.

