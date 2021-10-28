Watch Jan Blachowicz wish Glover Teixeira a Happy Birthday at the UFC 267 press conference

Watch UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz wish Glover Teixeira a Happy Birthday at the UFC 267 press conference.

Blachowicz and Teixeira meet each other on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 267 with the 205lbs belt on the line that currently belongs to Blachowicz. It’s a fight between two of the oldest fighters in the division as Blachowicz is 38 and Teixeira just turned 42 on Thursday. At Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, a Happy Birthday song broke out for Teixeira among the fans in attendance, and then Blachowicz joined in on the singing. Just days before these two lock horns inside the Octagon, Blachowicz sang him Happy Birthday.

The champ @JanBlachowicz singing Happy Birthday to the challenger @gloverteixeira is wholesome #UFC267

This is pretty great, and it’s just another example of how Blachowicz has turned himself into a fan favorite in the last few years. Earlier in his UFC career, Blachowicz was extremely quiet and reserved, but over the last few years, we have seen more of his personality on display, just as in this interaction with Teixeira where he sang him Happy Birthday. It’s good to see Blachowicz opening up and getting out of his shell and becoming much more comfortable in the spotlight, something that he has to get used to doing as the champ.

Of course, you never know if he will still be the titleholder following this Saturday’s UFC 267 card. At this event, Blachowicz puts his belt on the line in the headliner against Teixeira. Blachowicz is a big favorite to win the fight, but Teixeira is an experienced veteran who is dangerous wherever the fight goes. Regardless of who is the man who gets his hand raised at the end of 25 minutes or less, it should be a great fight.

Who do you think will win the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 267, Jan Blachowicz or Glover Teixeira?