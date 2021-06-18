Vitor Belfort claims he’s boxing Evander Holyfield after Oscar De La Hoya

Vitor Belfort has two big boxing bouts coming up.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion is set to face De La Hoya in an exhibition bout on September 11. It should be a big fight but that won’t even be it for Belfort, who revealed he has already agreed to box former heavyweight champ, Evander Holyfield in December.

“I’m going to give you a little glimpse. After (De La Hoya in) September, December is me vs. Holyfield. Get ready for the crossover. We are taking over,” Belfort said to TMZ Sports. “Triller is bringing the fights that you dream.”

If this is true, this would be another massive fight for Belfort. Holyfield has talked about a potential return to the ring ever since Mike Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. last November in an exhibition bout. He was set to face Kevin McBride on the Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. undercard, but when the fight was moved from June 5 to June 19 the Holyfield-McBride fight was removed from the card. The fight card ended up being postponed again until August 14 with Holyfield-McBride still off the card.

Vitor Belfort last fought in MMA back at UFC 224 in May of 2018 where he suffered a KO loss to Lyoto Machida. Prior to that, he beat Nate Marquardt by decision at UFC 212. Belfort did sign with ONE Championship in 2019 but they parted ways without the Brazilian fighting for the promotion.

Now, Belfort is focused on exhibition boxing matches against former legends of the sport in De La Hoya and Holyfield. As of right now, the Belfort-Holyfield is not confirmed, nor is there a date attached. It would likely headline a Triller Fight Club card and would be a spectacle many fans would tune in to see.

Would you watch Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield if they do end up boxing?