Video | Petr Yan blasts Sean O’Malley over previous MMA fight: “Did Suga poodle teach Alja his acting skills?”

Petr Yan blasted Sean O’Malley over one of his previous MMA fights, asking “did Suga poodle teach Alja his acting skills?”

Yan was the UFC bantamweight champion but he lost it back at UFC 259 earlier this year when he struck Aljamain Sterling with an illegal knee that ended the fight. Ever since that night, Yan has taken to social media to troll Sterling over accepting the DQ victory in their match. There is no love lost between Yan and Sterling and the hope is that these two meet sometime later this year in a high-profile rematch with the UFC bantamweight on the line, the same division that O’Malley — one of the UFC’s biggest stars at 135 — competes at.

Another fighter who Yan has enjoyed trolling on social media is O’Malley, and on Friday he took a shot at his rival by poking fun at both O’Malley and Yan. Yan took to his Twitter and posted a clip from a video of O’Malley’s amateur fight in 2014 against Carlos Lozoya, which O’Malley won in the fifth round after the referee stopped the fight due to illegal punches to the back of the head. Check out what Yan said to his rival O’Malley about that DQ win.

Did suga poodle teach Alja his acting skills? Who deserves Oscar more? #pussies pic.twitter.com/05ExksBpN0 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 18, 2021

Yan seems likely to fight Sterling in a rematch next, but a fight against O’Malley at some point in the future can’t be ruled out. O’Malley is someone who the UFC has been trying to push as a contender at 135lbs for the last few years, so if he can keep winning some fights he’ll get up to the elite of the division, where is where Yan and Sterling are right now.

Who do you think would win a bantamweight bout between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley?