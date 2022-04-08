Vinc Pichel says Mark Madsen’s striking is “amateur”, vows to “put this dude out”

Vinc Pichel wanted to fight Mark Madsen for a few reasons.

Pichel and Madsen were booked to fight one another at UFC 271 in February, but the wrestling ace was forced out of the bout. Pichel was then offered a fight against Nasrat Haqparast but ultimately decided to turn that down as he had his sights firmly set on Madsen.

“My thought process was I wanted this fight and I wanted it rebooked,” Pichel said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “When Madsen first pulled out they offered me Nasrat Haqparast and I declined the fight because I told them there was nothing to gain besides money from beating him. I want to beat Madsen because I want to take his undefeated record and he’s an Olympian. Madsen is a guy I wanted and then they told me he was ready April 9.”

Against Madsen, Pichel says all he has to worry about is the wrestling. Madsen is an Olympic silver medalist but Pichel says he has improved his takedown defense and is confident he will stuff the takedowns.

Should Vinc Pichel keep it standing, he believes he will piece up Mark Madsen as he says his opponent’s striking is amateur-level and he plans on exposing that.

“His hands are like an amateur but he has that wrestling. That is the thing that I’m focused on stopping and making him fight my fight which is a striking fight,” Pichel explained. “I will beat him on the feet 10 out of 10 times. To me, he is a specialist he’s a wrestler and that’s it. After I stop his wrestling there is nothing else I have to worry about, that is his only threat to me is his wrestling. I’m not afraid of his hands and his striking or him knocking me out, if he knocks me out, he knocks me out but I’m not afraid of it as I don’t think he has the ability to knock me out.”

If Pichel can keep it standing he believes he won’t just expose Madsen’s striking but he will find the stoppage win.

“Oh yeah, April 9 you will find out how he reacts when he gets hit because that mother f****r is going to get hit. I have that punch that makes you think twice about getting hit again by me. He may take it or he may go down and it will be over. I’m confident I will put this dude out,” Pichel concluded.

Do you think Vinc Pichel will finish Mark Madsen at UFC 273?