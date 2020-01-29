VIDEO | Watch Israel Adesanya react to Conor McGregor’s win at UFC 246

Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon garnered priceless reactions from the MMA community. That included fellow MMA superstar, Israel Adesanya, who reacted to ‘The Notorious” 40-second victory against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

The current middleweight champion tuned into the blockbuster event with friends in New Zealand. In the main event, the Irishman returned to action for the first time since his 2018 loss to lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. He delivered unusual shoulder strikes and a head-kick to set up a show-stopping TKO victory against “Cowboy” in the first round.

Adesanya seemed unsurprised by McGregor’s stellar victory and acknowledged his performance:

“Look, he brought a lot of attention to our game at a time when it needed it, and now I’m about to do the same.

“Good fight though man, Good fight,” said Adesanya. “Let’s go my G. F*ck.”

When asked if he was going to get the same viewing numbers as Conor McGregor, the champion responded:

“I’m going to get those Israel Adesanya numbers.”

Watch the fighter’s full reaction in the EMG Access video below:

The Kiwi champion is represent by Paradigm Sports Management, the same company responsible for Conor McGregor, and he respects what the superstar has done for the sport.

In the episode, Adesanya also prepares for his upcoming bout against Yoel Romero. He will face the heavy-hitter in the main event of UFC 248 for his first middleweight title defence. During the episode his strength coach, Sunz Singh breaks down what they are working on, to guarantee Adesanya’s explosive strength for his Romero showdown.

Adesanya also explains his motivations for fighting Yoel Romero and how it will impact his legacy as the 185-pound champion.

The fight goes down on March 7 in Las Vegas. Stay tuned for further updates on Israel Adesanya as UFC 248 draws closer.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/29/2020.